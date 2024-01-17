Letter to the editor: Support school upgrades through Proposition 1 and 2

Dear Editor,

In 1967, I had the privilege of attending the newly constructed Olympic Elementary, now known as Edmonds Elementary. This school, alongside Sherwood (1966) and Westgate (1958) elementaries, was a product of the Edmonds community’s support over 50 years ago, addressing the educational needs of that era.

Fast forward three decades, and my own children walked through those same school doors. Now, as my grandchildren prepare to attend the same Edmonds Elementary built in 1966, we confront the reality that schools constructed in the 1950s and the 1960s no longer provide the modern and safe learning environments our children deserve. Presently, 15 out of 34 Edmonds School District school campuses are outdated, unsafe or fail to meet the educational requirements of today’s children.

As a proud, longtime resident of Edmonds, I ask our community to maintain its legacy of supporting our children’s schools, ensuring that every child benefits from the best possible educational facilities to enrich their overall learning experience. The time for action is now.

I urge you to stand with me and Vote Yes on Proposition 1: School Construction Bond and Proposition 2: Replacement Technology/Capital Levy on or before Feb. 13. Let us come together to invest in the future of our community by providing the necessary resources for our children’s education.

Sincerely,

Doug Sheldon

Edmonds