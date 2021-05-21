Letter to the editor: Support pediatric clinic locating at Atlas 236

Editor:

The Richmond Pediatrics Clinic meets the Mountlake Terrace and surrounding area’s need for high-caliber pediatric and adolescent care.

For more than 50 years, Richmond Pediatrics Clinic has provided high-quality, compassionate care. They currently have a staff of over 25 members, including 7 doctors.

Richmond Pediatrics Clinic wants to locate very near Terrace Park School and we should welcome them to our community.

I encourage you to contact City Manager Scott Hugill ( SHugill@ci.mlt.wa.us 425-744-6208) and the Mountlake Terrace City Council (cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us).

Support Richmond Pediatrics’ desire to move into the Atlas 236 Building on 236th and 56th in Mountlake Terrace.

Many families and people in the community have already shown support for Richmond Pediatrics as you can see in the link below. (https://mountlaketerrace.granicus.com/MetaViewer.php?view_id=2&clip_id=1591&meta_id=91573)

Take a second and send an email or make a telephone call.

Or Zoom in to the public hearing on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 7 pm.

It’s good for kids!!!

John E. Martin

Mountlake Terrace