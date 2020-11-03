Letter to the editor: Stealing a yard sign is a low blow

Editor:

I have lived in this quiet neighborhood of Mountlake Terrace for a little over 10 years. Before that I have lived in Seattle; New York City; Section, Alabama and Newport, Kentucky. Overall it has been a very pleasant place to live. My immediate neighbors are lovely people. Neighbors from farther away that I have met as they are passing by during my yard work have added a large measure of joy to my days.

Sure there have been issues – but nothing that ever really angered me before today. A bicycle I forgot and left in the driveway overnight disappeared. Okay not happy about it but at least there was some value and it could be used. Hey I even like to imagine some kid surprised that their parent could actually afford to get them a bike. There was no anger in that moment of discovery.

Some folks seem to think the flowers I toil to plant in the front yard would look better in their house. Okay – fine. They will grow back. And I can plant more – or move them to the back yard if I am truly concerned. (I was looking forward to those sunflower seeds I will admit.)

But today – today I am angry. The Biden/Harris yard sign in our front yard is gone. Now you are attacking my right to free expression. That I will not concede easily. If you are so afraid of the effect a simple yard sign might have on the election how much confidence do you have in your candidate? I have seen lots of political signs around the city in my travels – many are not people for whom I would ever vote.

On the other hand I would never deny anyone the right to express their point of view or to vote for the candidate of their choice. All of those signs I passed are still in place.

I have no idea how we got to this point. I have lived for close to 7 decades and seen lots of ugly acts committed by my fellow citizens. Even some by our government but I never doubted that the ship of state would right itself and onward we would go.

I hope our ship of state is in the process of righting itself.

Cindy Russell

Mountlake Terrace