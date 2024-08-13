Letter to the editor: South County Fire thanks voters for benefit charge renewal

Editor:

South County Fire thanks voters for approving the benefit charge renewal in the recent election. We are grateful for your support and trust as we strive to provide high quality emergency services to our community.

The benefit charge provides a fair and balanced way to distribute emergency service costs because it’s based on building size, use and risk rather than property value. With the benefit charge, the maximum fire levy is reduced. Residential homeowners typically pay less than higher risk industrial or commercial buildings because it takes fewer resources to put out a house fire than a large commercial structure fire.

The benefit charge is not a new fee, so you will not see a new line on your tax statement. This is a 10-year renewal of the benefit charge you already pay. Your elected Board of Fire Commissioners sets the benefit charge annually to support emergency services in the following year. A public hearing is held prior to that decision, so you can voice any concerns you may have.

We are always available to answer your questions about the benefit charge or any other issue.

Thank you for your support. It’s an honor for us to serve our residents and businesses.

Sincerely,

Fire Chief Bob Eastman