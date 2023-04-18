Letter to the editor: School district arts programs integral to developing well-rounded students

Editor:

My name is Bethany Harper. I’m the mother of a freshman and sophomore. This is our first year at Meadowdale HS (MHS). MHS gives children the opportunity to learn and build skills through their arts programs. It would be a great disservice to the present students as well as future classes to cut these programs. The fine arts like theater, band, and choir are integral to developing well-rounded students into high-achieving adults.

On a personal note, Play Production (PP) has been so important to my students this year. My freshman struggles with depression and identity. PP gives him a reason to keep living. The friendships he’s building have helped him find community at MHS. He’s learning leadership skills, team building, public speaking, and increasing his confidence. My daughter is introverted, but that hasn’t stopped her from investing in PP. It has challenged her and is also building leadership and public speaking skills. The tools they derive from the theater program will be directly applicable to college classes, work experience, and many other areas of life beyond high school.

Bethany Harper

Lynnwood