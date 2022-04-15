Letter to the editor: School board should rethink process for choosing interim superintendent

Editor:

After watching the Edmonds School Board meeting virtually on April 12, I am beyond dismayed, unhappy, disappointed and frustrated by the board’s decision relative to choosing an interim superintendent.

Initially, the board stated that a firm would be hired and stakeholders would be involved in the process and internal staff would be considered for the position. Two weeks later it appears you have made the decision that internal staff would not be considered and that you have somehow independently found two potential candidates. Those two potential candidates are being kept “secret,” no names given and apparently being interviewed in secrecy. All this in a district where staff morale is low and a significant number of staff have quit or given notice to do so soon.

School Board President Nancy Katims stated that the board’s decision “will not make everyone happy.” She is correct! This decision sends a loud and clear message to current staff that they are not deserving to be considered for any advancement within the district. This decision tells all those from out of the district, that if they join our district, they are not eligible for future advancement! Unfortunately this decision also indicates to the students, staff and administration that the board does not care to hear their opinions.

I grew up in this district decades ago. Edmonds was always a highly respected school district, one that people wanted their kids to attend and teachers and administrators wanted to work in. Unfortunately, this is not the case presently.

I implore the board to rethink their decision. Be transparent in what you are doing! Look for the best people to fill the open positions, regardless from where they come. Be honest with the public on how you went from hiring a firm to do the search to somehow having your chosen two finalists, all within two weeks.

We deserve better from you.

Marilyn Sutton

Edmonds