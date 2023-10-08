Letter to the editor: Retain Judge Patrick Moriarty

Editor:

This November, you will have the opportunity to vote to retain Judge Patrick Moriarty, Snohomish County Superior Court, Pos. 17. Judge Moriarty is endorsed by every sitting judge in the Superior, District and Municipal Courts in Snohomish County. We urge you to cast your vote to keep this hard-working, experienced, smart, and fair judge on our bench.

Judge Moriarty has years of judicial experience, as both a Superior Court Judge and Superior Court Commissioner. His judicial experience follows years of experience as an attorney where he practiced in all areas of the law that routinely come before the court – criminal defense, prosecution, family, juvenile, civil, and dependency.

The work we do as judges is complex, varied, and exceedingly consequential – both to the individuals who come before us as well as the community. It is clear to us that Judge Moriarty’s decades of experience both inform and enhance his ability to meet the unique demands of our work.

Judge Moriarty is the epitome of a knowledgeable, experienced, thoughtful, and conscientious judge – the kind of judge we need to keep on our Superior Court bench. The extent and breadth of his community endorsements (https://judgepatrickmoriarty.org/endorsements) speak volumes about how seriously he takes his responsibility to treat everyone who appears before him fairly and impartially. Over 200 lawyers who practice in our court have endorsed him for election. We cannot afford to lose this important, hard-working, member of our court. Vote to retain Judge Moriarty in November.

Judge Anita Farris, Judge Bruce Weiss, Judge George Appel, Judge Joseph Wilson, Judge Marybeth Dingledy, Judge Richard Okrent, Judge Cindy Larsen, Judge Jennifer Langbehn, Judge Paul Thompson, Judge Edirin Okoloko, Judge Karen Moore, Judge Jon Scott