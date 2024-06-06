Letter to the editor: Remembering Memorial Day 2024

Editor:

I read an article reporting that Donald Trump does not honor those who fought for democracy, against authoritarianism and fascism. Instead, he boasts about his plans as a dictator. His

admiration for other dictators.

It’s good to be reminded of our country’s history, how horrific war is. Aways! Humbling to think about the human sacrifices and the causes for which they served.

It’s good when families bring young ones to learn about this day’s significance, to hear live voices speak of their service, helping to protect our country from evil doers with fascist intentions. Fighting against communism.

I recall a conversation with one of those who spoke. I brought up a timely concern about he who sees himself the Republican nominee for President, who has plans to rule with an authoritarian hand on his first day. To arrest many people, extinguish the DOJ and FBI, flood the Justice Department with conservative (?) policy issues, dismantle protective government programs that keep our communities safe, protect our water, air, environment, our “natural world” which we are systematically destroying in the name of corporate greed. But I digress…

I was dumbstruck when my conversationalist said he believes Trump would be good for this country and we should get rid of the DOJ & FBI, (parroting the words of convicted felon D Trump, guilty on 34 charges 5/30/24).

On Earth Day 1971, (words in a Pogo Comic by Walt Kelly), “We have met the enemy and it is us”! Indeed.

Lee Gresko

Mountlake Terrace