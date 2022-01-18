Letter to the editor: Please support our schools

Editor:

Voters in the Edmonds School District will soon be receiving a ballot (due Feb. 8) for the district’s Education Programs & Operations Levy. This is not a new tax! Every four years the district must ask voters to renew the existing levy that covers essential staff, materials, and programs that are not funded by the state. The tax rate remains the same as the current one. This levy is very significant to the health of the district, covering about 15% of the budget.

To illustrate the importance of passing this levy, it provides additional nurses and counselors over the very small number funded by the state. It funds our extracurricular courses, including athletics, music, art, and drama. It funds courses that prepare our students for college and beyond, including STEM (science, technology, engineering, math), Advanced Placement, IB, College in the High School, and more.

Whether or not you have children or grandchildren in the district, the strength of our community is dependent on the quality of our schools. Businesses and potential homeowners do not want to locate in a community that does not support the schools.

Detailed information and a helpful video are available at http://tinyurl.com/ESDlevy.

Please support our students, schools, and community by voting for the Education Programs levy by Feb. 8!

Thank you!

Nancy Katims, Edmonds School Board President

Edmonds