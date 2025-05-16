Letter to the editor: Oppose Flock camera installation in Mountlake Terrace

Editor:

The MLT Police Department has asked the city council to approve the purchase of a Flock camera system — a $54K camera system that takes pictures of license plates, car make/model and bumper stickers; spending money during lean times to surveil primarily innocent people. Data is stored in the cloud for a month and could be used to track your movements around the city/country. Approximately 3,000 other agencies have this system — it is a network. Privacy is a fundamental right for all of us, as is safety. This purchase would erode privacy rights AND safety for many. I recommend that folks do their own research, including reading the white paper that the ACLU authored on this issue (available online). As a city resident and American citizen I am concerned that we are about to opt into a system of mass surveillance. This is not OK and we must share our concerns.

As an ally for undocumented people, I also have concerns regarding data sharing with ICE. The IRS now shares data with Homeland Security, so don’t think it couldn’t happen with this data. All humans deserve the same human rights regardless of immigration status, and one of those rights is personal safety –installation of Flock systems infringes upon this human right for this population (and others).

Please contact our city council to voice your opposition to this purchase or attend the June 5 council meeting to make a public comment on record.

Sam Doyle

Mountlake Terrace