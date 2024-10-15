Letter to the editor: Judicial candidate Mary Anderson a thoughtul and dedicated leader

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my strong support for judicial candidate Mary Anderson, whose leadership and community-focused approach make her an exceptional choice for the bench. Her Let’s Talk Voting series has been instrumental in educating our community about the importance of local elections and how these decisions shape our everyday lives.

One of Mary’s greatest strengths is her vast legal knowledge across multiple areas of law. Beyond criminal law, she has extensive experience in civil matters, which allows her to connect with and educate the community on a wide range of legal issues. This commitment to education is a cornerstone of her campaign.

At the Nubian Jam in Forest Park, Mary delivered a powerful speech on the history of Black Americans’ fight for voting rights, reminding us that “we the people” hold the power to challenge the status quo and build the community we want to see. Her words were inspiring and served as a call to action to get out and vote.

Mary has also spoken about her dedication to writing rulings in a way that everyone can understand, ensuring transparency and fairness in her courtroom. This approach reflects her belief in making the justice system more accessible to all. I believe she is the kind of thoughtful and dedicated leader we need on the bench. Mary definitely has my vote, and I hope you join me in electing an experienced judge.

Sincerely,

Sherry Smith

Everett