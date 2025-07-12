Letter to the editor: It’s tiny Everett vs. global Major League Baseball

Editor:

Major League Baseball is pursuing a global marketing plan. Everett is a tiny piece of it.

Major League Baseball (MLB) competes with the NFL and other sports.

Everett, Washington has a population of 111,000 while the MLB operates a global marketing plan that ranges from Europe to Asia and includes all of North America.

The clear marketing plan of Major League Baseball is to use public tax dollars to upgrade minor league baseball stadiums, resulting in the enrichment of MLB billionaire owners.

Everett, Washington, has such a minor league stadium — proposed.

In 2022, the Seattle Mariners ownership openly promoted the MLB marketing plan, supported and paid for stadium studies for Everett and Snohomish County, and endorsed the AquaSox ownership group.

The AquaSox’s ownership group owns three minor league baseball teams and has a long history of being associated with Dubai Group and Dubai Holding, a $130 billion organization.

Major League Baseball has joined forces with professional soccer in Everett.

Are Everett and Snohomish County Councilmembers and the entire state Legislature aware of the Global Marketing plans of the MLB, Global soccer marketing, and the Aquasox long ties to Dubai?

Tiny Everett is getting squashed by Major League Baseball and FIFA.

Your city, county and state representatives don’t seem to know and don’t seem to be listening.

Say something.

John E. Martin

Mountlake Terrace