Letter to the editor: Have your say during Snohomish County airport planning process

Editor:

The Snohomish County Council approved the revival of the Airport Commission in 2017 and selected its appointees in 2018. One major role that the 13-member commission (comprised of one person from each of the county’s five council districts, three from the airport tenant community, three from the business community and two from the county at large) has been tasked with reviewing and making recommendations the airport master plan (AMP).

The AMP, which was last updated in 2003, outlines the strategy for development. It will also create a road map for future aviation demand projected over a 5, 10- and 20-year period. This process will take roughly 2-3 years to complete, and the approximate $2million cost will been covered entirely by FAA grants.

On Nov. 19, we held a special meeting to have the airport’s consultants, Landrum & Brown, present to the commission and the public to give an overview of the process. The presentation will be available to the public on the commission’s website. While the county and FAA make the final decisions, I want to encourage all stakeholders to lend your voices and participate in the planning. This includes:

Airlines and tenants

Airport commission

Public and community group

Planning agencies

Area business leaders

State and local agencies

Over the next two to three years, there will be several open houses and workshops held to gather your input. A dedicated website and social media campaign will also be folded in. As we identify and prioritize capital investments, land use within the airport’s boundaries, airport layout and environmental impacts, I hope to help ensure the planning process is as inclusive, informative and transparent as possible.

In addition to the AMP, the Airport Commission also advises on the airport’s annual budget, strategies for airport noise reduction as well as appeals of enforcement procedures restricting airport access or use.

The Airport Commission currently meets quarterly, with the next regular meeting scheduled for Jan. 22, 2021 at 6 p.m. However, we may change to a bimonthly schedule to tie in closer to the AMP schedule. In the meantime, feel free to reach out to anyone on the commission with any questions you may have by visiting the Airport Commission website.

Alicia Crank

Chair, Snohomish County Airport Commission

Edmonds resident