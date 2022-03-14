Letter to the editor: Have your say about proposed upzone in Gateway neighborhood

Editor:

How would you like to walk out your back door and see a 35-foot wall running right down the fence line of your and your neighbor’s homes? That’s what several Gateway neighbors are facing right now if the city council, possibly as early next week, approves an upzone of three lots at 5406-5410 240th SW.

Immediately affected residents have gathered over 65 signatures from their neighbors opposing the upzone that if finally approved on this site would change the zoning from RS 8400, the city’s lowest single-family residential zone, into RS-T, allowing 40 three-story townhomes where now three affordable rental homes are located.

A formal public hearing before the Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled for next Monday, March 21 at 7 p.m. with a “work session” before the council planned for this Thursday at 7 p.m. Details are below on how you can “zoom-in” on these meetings, testify, and write to councilmembers.

The neighborhood, or a significant majority of it, are asking councilmembers to deny the developer’s request, charging that “an upzone of these lots would forever destroy the livability and value of residents homes, would lead to demolition of three affordable rentals on the site, and require the bulldozing of valuable older growth trees. ”

Residents also point out that a development of such density in this location would spill traffic onto several residential streets west of 56th especially along 240th Southwest and 54th Avenue West that lack even sidewalks, stop signs, or crosswalks, “directly threatening families pushing baby carriages, seniors, dog walkers, and our kids who daily traverse these now quiet streets.” They say this precedent, if allowed here, also would be an open invitation to other developers to seek similar rezones reaching deeper into their community. A mobile home park and last affordable refuge for over 50 low-income seniors lies directly south of the site and could be placed at serious risk as well.

According to one area resident, “There’s such a thing as responsible and managed growth that reinforces, not destroys, the character of our community. The City of Mountlake Terrace, with citizen involvement, recently approved a Town Center plan designed to concentrate growth closer to 236th and nearer the rail stop where they’ve spent millions in new infrastructure to encourage it there, and NOT spread randomly out into the neighborhoods at the whim of every developer who comes along. The Gateway neighborhood’s affordable, racially and economically diverse community is at serious risk, and your block could be next. ”

Despite the outcry, the Planning Commission two weeks ago voted 6-1 in favor of the developers request. Only the one opposing commissioner chose to reference citizen concerns at all, saying the upzone would do material damage to surrounding property owners and, by placing growth here, violated the Town Center plan. According to the city’s municipal code, this alone is sufficient to disqualify the developer’s request, but her concern also went unheeded by the other commissioners.

This decision, however, ultimately rests with the city council and affected residents are asking readers for immediate help. Residents are asking you to write a short email/letter to the city council and it would be especially helpful if you tuned in or testified at the upcoming 7 p.m. public hearing Monday, the 21st. They take testimony over the phone and via Zoom or you can simply listen in. Residents are also urged to listen in on council’s work session at 7 p.m. this Thursday, the 17th. There also a brief opportunity for comment at the end of the work session.

Your comments should be addressed to the Mountlake Terrace City Council. Log into the city’s website for more info and the agendas, and how to go online and testify at this link: www.cityofmlt.com/129/Agendas-Minutes In your email subject line, write “Attn City Councilmembers: my comments regarding the upzone at 5406, 5408, and 5410 240th SW.” Send your email to cityhall@mltwa.gov and to all Councilmembers Doug McCardle, Rick Ryan, Steve Woodard, Bryan Wahl, Laura Sonmore, Erin Murray and Kyoko Matsumoto Wright with their emails here respectively and key city staff listed here with their emails: Dmccardle@mltwa.gov , Rryan@mltwa.gov, Swoodard@mltwa.gov, Bwahl@mltwa.gov, Lsonmore@mltwa.gov, Emurray@mltwa.gov, kmatsumotowright@mltwa.gov, with copies to staff Christy Osborn COsborn@mltwa.gov, City Manager Scott Hugel shugill@mltwa.gov, and staff Shana Restall srestall@mltwa.gov and Lisa Plancich at lplancich@mltwa.gov.

For more information, contact John Fox at jvf4119@gmail.com.

John Fox

Mountlake Terrace