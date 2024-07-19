Letter to the editor: Firefighters union urges ‘yes’ vote on benefit charge

Editor:

South County Union Firefighters strongly urge the community to support the renewal of the Fire Benefit Charge on the ballot in the upcoming August Primary election. This critical measure ensures that our fire department can continue to provide the high-quality emergency services that our residents depend on. The Benefit Charge directly funds essential resources, including advanced training for our firefighters, purchase and maintenance of life-saving equipment, and the continued operation of our fire stations. Without it, our ability to respond quickly and effectively to fires, medical emergencies, and natural disasters would be compromised. By voting to renew the Benefit Charge, you’re not just supporting the firefighters who protect you; you’re investing in the safety and well-being of our entire community. Together, we can keep South County safe and resilient for years to come.

Sincerely,

Patrick Moore, President

South County Union Fire Fighters

IAFF 1828

Lynnwood