Letter to the editor: Firefighters support South County Fire annexation for MLT, Brier

Greetings,

On behalf of the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 1828, I’m writing to express our strong support for Proposition 1 in the cities of Mountlake Terrace and Brier regarding annexation into South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue RFA.

We believe fire and emergency medical care are some of the most important public safety services any community receives. To that end, our union has worked in collaboration with the cities and the fire authority to ensure citizens continue to receive the high level of service our members have provided for well over 20 years. Despite major budget pressures, we believe this is the best way to secure the quality of service without interruptions to our citizens or firefighters.

Our firefighters are committed to serve you, night and day, and will continue to answer the call -come what may. We humbly ask Brier and Mountlake Terrace citizens to vote yes on the April 25, 2023 Special Election ballot.

Patrick Moore

President, IAFF Local 1828