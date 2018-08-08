Letter to the editor: Fire chief thanks community for supporting EMS Levy

Dear Editor:

South County Fire wants to thank voters for supporting the community levy for emergency medical service (EMS). This levy replaced two others that were paid to the Lynnwood Fire Department and Snohomish County Fire District 1.

Last year, voters approved combining the two agencies into a regional fire authority called South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue (South County Fire). Regional fire authorities create greater efficiencies and provide a higher level of service for communities. After replacing the EMS levy, the final step of the plan calls for disbanding Snohomish County Fire District 1. This will be on those voters’ ballots in early 2019.

Eighty-five percent of all our emergency calls are EMS-related. Our EMS program has received national awards for the innovative care we provide. Your support means we can continue providing the highest level of service possible for your family and area businesses.

Again, thank you for your support.

Sincerely,

Chief Bruce Stedman

South County Fire

Editor’s note: As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 8, the South County Fire EMS levy was passing with 61.13 percent of the vote.

Measure Vote Vote % Total Votes (not including write-ins) 22,054