Letter to the editor: Family Pancake House – it’s what’s for dinner

Editor:

We live on the lower west side of Mountlake Terrace. When we don’t know what we want for supper, we go to the Family Pancake House at 23725 Highway 99. We take the back way, west on 238th Place off of 76th, meander to 238th Street and access their parking lot off of 238th, behind the old 7-11.

They have a full menu, from reuben sandwiches to cobb salads to liver and onions. Breakfast is served all day. Prime rib with a glass of merlot on Saturday night. And pumpkin pancakes in October.

So, when you ask yourself “what’s for dinner?” now you know the answer.

Dale and Helen Jeremiah

Mountlake Terrace