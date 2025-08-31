Letter to the editor: Everett stadium naming rights — is this is a construction subsidy in disguise?

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Editor:
It appears that the Everett City staff may be attempting to use $6.8 million or more in naming rights revenue as a construction subsidy for the “New Downtown Multipurpose Stadium” in Everett, Washington. (Editor’s note: Read background information on the stadium issue in this Everett Herald story here.)
“…. naming rights is a large source of Revenue.” — said the City of Everett staff.
An estimated $6.8 million or more over a 30-year period is the “large source of Revenue.”
It does not belong to billionaire Major League Baseball owners or Minor League Baseball owners.
That $6.8 million and the name of the stadium belongs to taxpayers.
When asked, “Have you been fined by Major League Baseball and how much..?” An
Aquasox spokesperson answered, “We have been fined. I can’t disclose how much.”
The City of Everett has no written record of how much the fines were, if the team was planning to leave, or if the Aquasox Frogs actually paid fines at all.
The Aquasox Frogs have an iron curtain policy regarding fines.
Make naming rights negotiations transparent and part of the public record and public meetings.
Naming rights negotiations between the Everett City Staff and the Aquasox frogs should not be part of backroom deals about construction or lease costs.
Should taxpayers sell the name of the stadium?
Or should taxpayers keep the name of the stadium?
Should the stadium be called Everett Field?
Let the taxpayers decide.
Susan Goodenough
Mountlake Terrace
I agree with lack of transparency. The Aqua Sox are a private business. The city is condemning private property. The Aqua Sox don’t fill the stadium now. How empty will the new stadium be? Will the tax payers be on the hook for the operating cost shortage or will the major league pick up the tab as part of their farm league operation? The Arena was a bust for ten years. Folks that have never been there picked up the tab. City busses run empty or at minimal ridership all day and night. Everett transit gleefully bloats that ridership is up 12% in 2024. 1,329,878 boardings equates to 2,557.4 two way trips per 260 work days/ year. In a city of 113,011 it is hard fact that 0.022 of the city uses the bus system funded by 110,500 non users. The city’s 2044 comprehensive plan which lazily used 2009 freight and 2016 traffic figures targets 35000 more housing units by increasing high density multi-family housing. Which equates to rentership. Condemned property for the homeless sits empty and useless. Attend a council meeting and listen to 5 members and the mayor say they FEEL the stadium is good for the city. Well the facts say the city is poorly managed. Crime, unfunded police. 88 million for a private business that won’t disclose how it will pay?
