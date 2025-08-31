Letter to the editor: Everett stadium naming rights — is this is a construction subsidy in disguise?

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Editor:

It appears that the Everett City staff may be attempting to use $6.8 million or more in naming rights revenue as a construction subsidy for the “New Downtown Multipurpose Stadium” in Everett, Washington. (Editor’s note: Read background information on the stadium issue in this Everett Herald story here.)

“…. naming rights is a large source of Revenue.” — said the City of Everett staff.

An estimated $6.8 million or more over a 30-year period is the “large source of Revenue.”

It does not belong to billionaire Major League Baseball owners or Minor League Baseball owners.

That $6.8 million and the name of the stadium belongs to taxpayers.

When asked, “Have you been fined by Major League Baseball and how much..?” An

Aquasox spokesperson answered, “We have been fined. I can’t disclose how much.”

The City of Everett has no written record of how much the fines were, if the team was planning to leave, or if the Aquasox Frogs actually paid fines at all.

The Aquasox Frogs have an iron curtain policy regarding fines.

Make naming rights negotiations transparent and part of the public record and public meetings.

Naming rights negotiations between the Everett City Staff and the Aquasox frogs should not be part of backroom deals about construction or lease costs.

Should taxpayers sell the name of the stadium?

Or should taxpayers keep the name of the stadium?

Should the stadium be called Everett Field?

Let the taxpayers decide.

Susan Goodenough

Mountlake Terrace