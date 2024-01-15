Letter to the editor: ESD bond would finally transition 6th grade to middle school

Editor:
The Edmonds School District is the only school district in our region where sixth graders attend elementary school. Northshore, Everett, Shoreline, Seattle, Bellevue and Lake Washington School Districts (to name a few!) include 6th grade as part of their middle school program.
If approved, Proposition 1 would standardize three-year middle schools by the 2028-29 school year in the Edmonds School District. It’s about time.
As a former high school teacher and assistant principal, and as a graduate of the Edmonds School District, I can speak directly to the importance of including sixth grade in middle school.
First, middle schoolers rotate classes (e.g., math, science, English, etc.). And for good reason: these classes are often taught by teachers with subject-area endorsements.
Second, middle schoolers have access to science labs, whereas elementary students don’t. This puts our students at a competitive disadvantage relative to students in neighboring districts.
Third, a three-year middle school experience provides more continuity for both students and parents. It’s difficult to build authentic relationships in a two-grade school.
Fourth, learning standards like Common Core are written, and intended to be delivered, K-5, 6-8 and 9-12.
Finally, families with sixth-grade students enrolling in Edmonds public schools from neighboring districts shouldn’t have to awkwardly move their children back to elementary school.
Being different is sometimes a good thing. This is not one of those times. It’s long overdue we transition sixth grade to middle school. Please vote yes to approve Proposition 1 on or before Feb. 13.
Kalle Spear
Edmonds resident and ESD parent
