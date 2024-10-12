Letter to the editor: Endorsing Mary Anderson for Snohomish County Superior Court Judge

Editor:

I am writing to endorse Mary Anderson, an independent, non-partisan candidate for Snohomish County Superior Court Judge – Position 12.

Her 14-year career as a trial attorney is distinguished by her practice in state and federal court, and having argued in front of the Washington State Supreme Court twice. She does not bind herself to one specialty, but across various complex fields to include real estate, personal injury, criminal law, family law and more.

Mary Anderson is a staunch advocate for government transparency, something that has been lost in the status quo. Mary emphasizes the importance of community involvement in decision-making, and believes that when communities are well-informed about court procedures and have a say in how the court system operates, it fosters trust and ensures that the judiciary serves everyone equally.

Furthermore, Mary is committed to promoting cultural diversity and inclusion. She believes that a judiciary should be reflective of its community to allow different perspectives to be acknowledged on the bench. Mary is dedicated to fairness, integrity and transparency, ensuring that everyone who comes before her is seen and heard. She aims to give people a voice in the judicial process and build a bridge of understanding between the community and the court.

With her extensive experience and commitment to transparency and integrity, Mary Anderson is the best candidate for Snohomish County Superior Court Judge. I encourage the community to join me in voting for her in the upcoming election.