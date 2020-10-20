Letter to the editor: Congressman Rick Larsen listens to, learns from constituents

Editor:

I urge you to vote for Rick Larsen for U.S. Representative. I have met with Rep. Larsen in my professional role and as a private citizen on issues ranging from immigration and homelessness to clean energy. I know he listens to and learns from his constituents and seeks to respond to our concerns.

As a former educator working with low income families, it is important to me that Rick believes creating economic opportunity means investing in schools, expanding affordable housing, and increasing access to quality health care. He co-sponsored the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, and believes Congress has a responsibility to tackle structural racism.

Rick is a strong and consistent supporter of the environment. He supports the 100% Clean Economy Act, calling for a net-zero pollution economy by 2050 and creating clean jobs. He voted in favor of the Great American Outdoors Act to tackle the maintenance backlog in national parks and public lands. Rick is a co-chair of the Congressional Estuary Caucus and supports the Save our Seas 2.0 Act to address plastic pollution in our oceans.

The best candidate to move forward social and environmental issues is Rick Larsen. Please join me in voting for him.

Cynthia Jones

Edmonds