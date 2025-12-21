Saturday, December 20, 2025
Letter to the EditorOpinion

Letter to the editor: Congrats to MTHS pep band for TV time

Editor:

While I was watching the Chicago Bears versus Green Bay Packers football game on Saturday evening, at half time, Channel 13 has a “local half time show.” And there was our Mountlake Terrace High School pep band playing the song Tequila. Way to go Hawks!

Dale Jeremiah
Mountlake Terrace

