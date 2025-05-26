Letter to the editor: Celebrating the success of jazz connection in Edmonds

Editor:

The Edmonds Rotary Daybreakers extend their sincere gratitude to all who attended and supported the 2025 Jazz Connection Festival on May 17. Held at two iconic Edmonds venues — Edmonds Center for the Arts and the Edmonds Theater — this event brought our community together to celebrate the remarkable talent of student musicians.

The festival showcased a variety of performances, from dynamic big band arrangements to intimate jazz combos. These performances highlighted the skill, creativity, and dedication of young artists and their educators. Each act was met with enthusiastic applause, underscoring the impressive growth of these students.

A special thanks goes to Tam Osbourne, Visual and Performing Arts Manager at Edmonds School District, for coordinating this year’s festival. Her leadership and passion were key to its success. We also appreciate the tireless efforts of Committee Chairs George Smith and Valerie Claypool, whose longstanding dedication helped bring this event to life.

This year, five scholarships were awarded to outstanding student musicians: Angela Adams, Aiden Cavanaugh, Santiago Gonzales-Corzo, Olivia Lacambra, and Alieya Por. Their achievements are a testament to their hard work and potential.

Lastly, a heartfelt thank you to all the Rotary members, families and volunteers who made this event possible. Your support helped raise vital funds for the visual and performing arts at our local high schools.

The Edmonds Rotary Daybreakers are proud to continue supporting youth arts, and we look forward to Jazz Connection’s continued success in the years to come. For more information, please visit www.daybreakersrotary.com.

Mari Acob-Nash

Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers