Letter to the editor: As a judge, I’m supporting Cassandra Lopez Shaw for Superior Court

Dear editor,

As a judge and former colleague, I strongly recommend Cassandra Lopez Shaw for Superior Court Judge. Cassandra’s exceptional professional qualifications, her unwavering moral compass and experience successfully representing families and children under the most difficult circumstances make her the clear choice for voters.

Cassandra inspires me with her grit and determination: As her husband was a deployed Marine serving in combat overseas, she raised their two remarkable children while going to law school. Both Cassandra’s son and daughter serve as officers in the military, while her husband is now a science teacher at Jackson High School.

Before a successful career in private practice, Cassandra was a dedicated public defender. She is known as an energetic, creative, and compassionate lawyer and community leader, widely respected by lawyers and judges: the only candidate for this position to have received a Domestic Violence Advocacy Award from Washington Women Lawyers and rated Exceptionally Well Qualified by the Loren Miller Bar Association. She is the candidate with the integrity, qualifications, and experience we need.

The Superior Court Judges have committed ourselves to better represent the community we serve by taking a hard look at our own institution to eradicate discriminatory practices: https://snohomishcountywa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/74430/Snohomish-County-Superior-Court-letter-to-the-community?bidId=. Welcoming a woman of impeccable character and unmatched legal experience in every area of the law, who would also be the first woman of color to serve on our Superior Court, is exactly how we put our words into action. Please join me by voting for Cassandra Lopez Shaw for Superior Court Judge.

Judge Anna G. Alexander