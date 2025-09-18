Letter to the editor: Anyone for peace?

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Editor:
I find it not surprising that in this country we are generally unaware of the United Nations International Day of Peace Sept. 21 as there are billions of tax dollars thrown at the war industries.
Please feel free to join the bereaved members of the American Friends of the Parents Circle Families Forum – Palestinian and Israeli Bereaved Families for Peace with your Pledge for Peace.
Or, perhaps — just, perhaps — it is time we dedicate at least one month — maybe the month of July? — to celebrate and honor probably our most lucrative as well as popular interest – WAR!
Victor Eskenazi
Mountlake Terrace
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.