Letter to editor: Sam Doyle is my choice for City Council Position 1

Editor:

I’ll be supporting Sam Doyle for Mountlake City Council Position 1 this November. After meeting with her, hearing her responses at the candidates forum and reading about her experience, she is clearly the most qualified for this position. She understands that public policy starts with asking the question, Can we get agreement on “What is the problem we are trying to solve? Followed by, “What are the viable alternatives to solving it?” And most important, “Who else needs to be at the table to work on this issue?”

She comes to this position actually overqualified, I believe. Her website, samdoyleformlt.org, lists her accomplishments, experience and commitment to public service.

Mountlake Terrace is facing serious issues around affordable housing, significant budget gaps and livability. Sam Doyle will bring the energy, knowledge and experience to the Council to help identify and address those and the many other important issues our Council will need to deal with.

Maggie Fimia

Edmonds