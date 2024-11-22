LETI to host first entrepreneurs fair – a Christmas Bazaar – to support local Latino artists Dec. 7

The Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) invites the public to its first Feria de Emprendedores: A Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the LETI Training Center, 9930 Evergreen Way, Building Y, in Everett.

There will be holiday crafts and artworks for sale, created by local Latino mothers.

