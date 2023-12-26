Learn to make luminaria candle shades at Mountlake Terrace Library Jan. 6

Get festive and create the confetti lamp to celebrate the new year, or aim for a natural vibe using dried materials gathered from the library’s own trees and other flora.
All materials will be supplied.
The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. You can learn more and register here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.