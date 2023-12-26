Learn to make luminaria candle shades at Mountlake Terrace Library Jan. 6

Learn how to create your own luminaria candle shades out of simple materials during a craft event for adults and teens from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6 at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

Get festive and create the confetti lamp to celebrate the new year, or aim for a natural vibe using dried materials gathered from the library’s own trees and other flora.

All materials will be supplied.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. You can learn more and register here.