Learn to build disaster kits at Mountlake Terrace Library Feb. 24

Learn how to build an effective disaster kit for your home, car or workplace from 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

This class will cover the essential items to include, tips for tailoring your kit to your family’s needs, and how to ensure it’s ready when you need it most.

This event is part of a hands-on educational series, “Prepared for Tomorrow: Strategies for Community Emergency Preparedness” with the Snohomish County Health Department. Each interactive session will feature expert presentations, engaging activities, and practical takeaways, empowering participants to enhance community safety and resilience.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.