Learn steps to disaster readiness in free online class March 9

Learn how to prepare and care for your family during a disaster in a free online class being presented by South County Fire on March 9, 6-7 p.m.
Topics covered in this class include:
- Preparing for increasing supply chain issues.
- When to shelter in place and when to evacuate.
- How to build a preparedness kit for your family.
- Basic steps to creating a family disaster plan.
- Shutting off utilities.
- Disaster first aid basics.
Register in advance at www.southsnofire.org/prepare.
South County Fire also offers free online classes on ACT first aid, child safety and CPR, child car seats, aging in place and home fire safety. Learn more at www.southsnofire.org/classes.
Classes are presented using Zoom. New users can contact South County Fire Outreach for assistance, 425-320-5800, outreach@southsnofire.org.
South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services to 270,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, and unincorporated south Snohomish County.
