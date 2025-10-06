Learn more about your rights as a manufactured/mobile home owner, manager at Oct. 8 event

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

People who own or manage a manufactured/mobile home have a chance to learn more about the state’s Manufactured Housing Dispute Resolution Program on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

The state Office of the Attorney General and the King County Library System are hosting an information session 6-7:30 p.m. online and at the Kenmore Library, 6531 N.E. 181st St.

Those who plan to attend online must register here.

The information session will help tenants and landlords understand their rights under the dispute resolution program, according to the King County Library System’s website.

Those who can’t attend the information session can learn more about the dispute resolution program here or by calling 1-866-924-6458.

My Neighborhood News Network (MNNN) reported in September that the new state law, which places a cap on rent increases, has given tenants some sense of relief, including those who live in a mobile home park just outside the Lynnwood city limits.

MNNN also reported in June 2024 about a forum that garnered about 200 Snohomish County residents who discussed their concerns about rising rent, new rules and managerial conduct when property management companies acquired their park.

— By Angelica Relente

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.