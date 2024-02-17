Learn more about Veterans Memorial Park Upper Plateau design at Feb. 20 meeting

Join the City of Mountlake Terrace at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, as the design team introduces the latest park project to get underway — the Veterans Memorial Park Upper Plateau.

An online survey will follow the presentation.

The meeting will be held in person at Mountlake Terrace City Hall and virtually via Zoom.

Veterans Memorial Park is situated between the Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus and the transit center (with incoming light rail). The natural landscape provides a buffer between the I-5 corridor and redeveloping Town Center.

The park is a little over 8 acres with hilly and wooded terrain. Pedestrian trails run throughout the upper and lower sections of the park, while a playground, picnic shelter and a veterans memorial sit on the upper plateau, with access from 58th Avenue West.

In 2021, a park master plan was finalized for Veterans Memorial Park. The conceptual plan identifies several elements for future upgrades such as: trails, footbridge, lighting, playground, picnic shelter, restrooms and street frontage for future upgrades. The city has worked over the years to develop a design and fund upgrades to the trail system in the lower bowl. The design includes paving and lighting the trails, upgrading street frontage and mitigating tree impacts with replanting and habitat improvements. Construction for these improvements is set to occur during the summer and fall of 2024.

While construction is on its way for the lower bowl trails, the city is now focusing attention on the upper plateau. In preparation for the upcoming grant cycles, the city has put together a design team to work on renovating the playground, picnic shelter, pathways and veterans memorial. A restroom is also being added. The team will spend most of 2024 finalizing the design and applying for various funding opportunities.

If you plan to attend online, note some recent changes to procedures for public forums. Due to recent incidents involving hate speech, the city will only allow online comments and questions via submittals through the chat function. If you would like to speak in person, attend the meeting at city hall, 23204 58th Ave. W.