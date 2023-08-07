Learn more about Verdant Health Commission during Aug. 17 Edmonds Civic Roundtable event

Lisa Edwards, superintendent of the Verdant Health Commission, is the guest speaker for the Thursday, Aug. 17 meeting of the Edmonds Civic Roundtable, running from 5-6:15 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

Edwards will describe how the commission was formed, its current programs and its plans for the future. On Nov. 8, voters will be voting on two of the five commissioner positions.

Public Hospital District No. 2, Snohomish County, now doing business as the Verdant Health Commission, was established by voters in 1962. It encompasses the cities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Woodway and portions of Bothell and unincorporated Snohomish County.

The Verdant Health Commission was created in 2010 after the hospital district entered into a 30-year lease agreement with Swedish Health Services to manage the local community hospital, Swedish Edmonds.

Verdant invests the funds received through leases and taxpayer levy dollars into grant programs that address the underlying causes of poor health in the community. At the Verdant Community Wellness Center in Lynnwood, Verdant also offers free or low-cost education and prevention classes virtually and in person.

Click here to pre-register. Both members and non-members are invited to attend.

To learn more about the Edmonds Civic Roundtable, visit www.edmondscivicroundtable.org.