Learn more about school district career, technical education pathways and classes Feb. 13 at Meadowdale HS

Edmonds School District students and families in grades 8-11 are invited to explore the Edmonds School District’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) Career Pathways and classes during the CTE Pathways Exploration Fair from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at Meadowdale High School, 6002 168th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

This informational event will provide students and their families with essential information on CTE Pathways, classes and opportunities available in high school, including intra-district programs, graduation pathways, student organizations, internships, college credit in high school, and industry certifications and skills.

Register at this link. While registering is optional, it will help with planning and to arrange for language interpretation support at the event.

Learn more about the CTE program here.