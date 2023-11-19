Learn more about proposed Edmonds School District bond, levy at upcoming meetings

Edmonds School District voters will be asked whether to approve two propositions during a special election on Feb. 13, 2024 — a school construction bond and a replacement technology/capital levy. The district has scheduled four meetings in the coming months so voters can learn more about the measures.

Nov. 30: 5:30-6 p.m., Lynnwood High School, 18218 North Road, Bothell

Jan. 3: 5:30-6 p.m. Edmonds School District Office, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Jan. 11: 5:30-6 p.m. Mountlake Terrace Public Library, 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

Jan. 18: 5:30-6 p.m. Mountlake Terrace High School, 21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

Proposition 1, a $594 million school construction bond, would fund completion of Oak Heights Elementary on an accelerated basis and replace the voter-approved 2021 Capital Levy. The bond measure would also replace College Place Middle and College Place Elementary, construct a fifth middle school at the former Alderwood Middle location, replace Westgate Elementary, and incorporate various bond renewal and upgrade projects.

The early completion of Oak Heights construction would save the district from needing to collect $90 million in capital levy funds authorized for collection in 2025 through 2028.

Also included in the proposition is the proposal to move the district’s sixth graders to middle school. The transition would coincide with completing all middle school construction for the start of the 2028-29 school year.

Proposition 2, the replacement technology/capital levy, would fund student technology enhancements, investments in professional learning, improvements in infrastructure and tools for organizational support. The cost of those projects is estimated to be $120 million over four years. It would replace the current levy that expires at the end of 2024.

Learn more here.