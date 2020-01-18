Learn more about non-opioid pain management during Jan. 28 presentation in Mountlake Terrace

Tired of being in pain? Frustrated that you are offered pain medications or surgeries as your only options? Join Dr. Amber Content, ND for a Tuesday, Jan. 28 presentation in Mountlake Terrace. Learn more about available treatments that actually heal the damaged tissue and stop the pain — plus diet and lifestyle changes that help reduce pain.

Find out about non-opioid pain management and living pain free during her free talk at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 in the lobby of Waldron Chiropractic, 23900 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.