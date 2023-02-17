Learn more about MLT Transit Connection Corridor Project Feb. 23

City of Mountlake Terrace staff and design consultant OTAK will present an update Thursday, Feb. 23 regarding the trail design and amenities for Veterans Memorial Park, as part of the Transit Connection Corridor Project.

The hybrid meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall, 23204 58th Ave. W. Zoom information will be posted soon on the project webpage: www.cityofmlt.com/1976.

This will be the second public meeting for the project, after a virtual presentation in November 2022. The project combines lighting and paving improvements of trails throughout Veterans Memorial Park, with a second effort to finish the design of a pedestrian plaza at 236th Street Southwest and Van Ry Boulevard. Both elements have common ties, in that they improve pedestrian access to the redeveloping Mountlake Terrace Transit Center.

At the Feb. 25 meeting, the city and consultant will discuss design progress and potential features for the park. A survey will be shared to collect public input on a variety of amenities for incorporation along the trails. The survey will also be posted online.

For more information, contact Donnelle Dayao, parks project manager, at 425-744-6286 or ddayao@mltwa.gov.