Learn more about Medicare during virtual presentations offered through Edmonds Waterfront Center

Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) offers free and unbiased Medicare advice Wednesdays and Thursdays via Zoom.

The program, which operates out of the Edmonds Waterfront Center, serves those receiving Medicare and/or Medicare plus Medicaid in Snohomish and Skagit Counties as well as Camano Island.

Learn about the structure of Medicare, coverage choices, enrollment periods and programs that might help save you money.

Registration is require at least two hours before the presentation is scheduled to start. If you register later than two hours before the presentation, there may not be time for staff to send Medicare PDF documents that will be discussed by the presenter.

Date: Wednesdays (ongoing)

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Click link here for available dates

Date: Thursdays (ongoing)

Time: 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Click link here for available dates

Learn more here. Questions? Email Celeste Virago.