Learn more about latest MLT Civic Campus redevelopment plans at open house Nov. 14

A public open house on redevelopment plans for the Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, in the large meeting room of the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

The meeting will consist of two parts: ARC Architects will begin with a presentation of a final concept/scheme for the new city hall and police station addition. This will be followed by the Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission hosting a presentation by MacLeod Reckord, who will present up to three concepts related to the public gathering space — the Town Center park/plaza.

The new Mountlake Terrace City Hall will be built on city-owned property located at the northeast corner of the Civic Campus at 232nd Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West. The police station addition is included as part of the project.

“It has been so rewarding seeing this project shaped from beginning to end with input from our community,” stated Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. “Thanks to the interested residents who have regularly attended the meetings and to those who are just beginning to get involved.”

The city continues to work to identify funding for the Police Station remodel that was not included in the $12.5 million bond that pays for a new City Hall and Police Station Addition. Please contact Assistant City Manager Stephen Clifton at (425) 744-6209 or [email protected] for more information.