Learn more about fire safety at South County Fire Open House Oct. 13

The public can learn more about home fire escape planning and other safety topics at the South County Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Week Open House on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Martha Lake Fire Station 21, 16819 13th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The South County Fire Board of Commissioners on Oct. 2 unanimously approved a resolution proclaiming Oct. 7-13 as Fire Prevention Week. The Mountlake Terrace City Council made a similar proclamation at its Oct. 1 business meeting.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere,” highlights three steps people can take to be prepared to quickly and safely escape a home fire:

Look for places fire could start.

Listen for the sound of the smoke alarm.

Learn two ways out of every room.

“Today’s fires burn faster than ever so you need to be ready to act quickly when your smoke alarm sounds. That means planning and practicing how you will escape,” said South County Fire Chief Brue A. Stedman.

The free Oct. 13 fire station open house event will include activities for all ages:

Firefighter Challenge: A hands-on experience for kids to don bunker gear, spray water from a real fire hose and learn what it’s like to be a firefighter.

Fire trucks and medic unit tours.

Rescue truck tours and demonstration.

ACT to Save a Life: Learn three first aid skills to save a life.

Safe and Healthy Aging: Information to help you stay safe and independent as you age.

South County Fire is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in Snohomish County, with more than 260 uniformed firefighters to provide full-time staffing at 14 fire stations. The department serves more than 250,000 residents in unincorporated south Snohomish County, Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.