Learn more about FamilySearch during Sno-Isle Genealogical Society meeting March 6

Judd Williams from the Shoreline FamilySearch Center will explore the world of FamilySearch during the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6.

The meeting will be in the Wickers Building at Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood and also can be viewed online here.

You may know FamilySearch as a free online tool to research your family history, but there’s so much more under the FamilySearch umbrella. Williams will provide an overview of the FamilySearch Family Tree (FSFT), demonstrate how to use the FamilySearch Research Wiki, and highlight valuable resources available at the center in Mountlake Terrace such as historical records, microfilm readers and expert volunteers. He will also answer your FamilySearch questions.