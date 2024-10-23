Transform a used book into a creative journal during online workshop Oct. 26

Learn how to transform a used book into a creative journal during this online presentation from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, sponsored by Sno-Isle Libraries. You’ll explore a couple of ways of filling your new journals, with more ideas to try on your own.

Supplies:

– An old book you don’t need anymore (hard or paperback, textbook, mystery, book of poems, cookbook– anything goes. If you don’t have a book, you can use a magazine, section of newspaper or even a foldable map).

– Your preferred writing and drawing supplies (indelible markers are nice for the cover but any markers, pens or colored pencils will work)

– Scissors

– Optional: glue and colorful scraps of paper, watercolor painting supplies

Sno-Isle Libraries is partnering with SilverKite Community Arts to offer free online intergenerational workshops for the community. Register on the SilverKite website to get your Zoom link.

To access recordings of past workshops visit the SilverKite website and use sil2020as the password.

If you have any questions about your registration, contact SilverKite by email: info@silverkite.us or by phone: 360-218-4884.