Learn how to stop aquatic hitchhikers during June 25 event at Lake Ballinger

To help people enjoy Lake Ballinger without spreading aquatic invasive species, the City of Mountlake Terrace and Snohomish Conservation District are hosting a “Clean-Drain-Dry” event at the Ballinger boat launch on Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Staff will be on hand to show people how to identify invasive plants and animals; how to manage their boats, fishing gear and other equipment; and to answer questions about the new boat launch and fishing dock.

You can find more information here.