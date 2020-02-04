Learn how to start a business this spring at Edmonds CC’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurs and “wantrepreneurs” can learn how to start their own business this spring at Edmonds Community College’s new Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. The center will serve as a hub where community members can network, connect with resources and take classes. The inaugural course, PRIMER, will cover entrepreneurship and small business essentials.

“Our instructors are local experts from South Snohomish and North King counties and will offer practical, in-the-trenches perspectives,” said David Voetmann, a product developer and designer who runs the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. “PRIMER will demystify the usual corporate-sounding mumbo-jumbo.”

Classes will be held 6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays at The Facility Makerspace, Monroe Hall, room 121, 6606 196th St. S.W.., Lynnwood. After the introductory class, each class will feature a hands-on project.

Future iterations of the course will incorporate feedback from the community. Submit ideas on the Edmonds CC website: edcc.edu/startup.

Course schedule:

Introduction to the Entrepreneurial Mindset

March 18 | $0 | Register: facilitymade.com/product/primer-intro/

An overview of what it takes to be an entrepreneur, along with a preview of upcoming topics.

Creating Value through Problem Solving

April 1 | $50 | Register: facilitymade.com/product/primer-value/

Learn the foundation of a successful business — creating value for customers.

Solving Money Issues with Scale

April 8 | $50 | Register: facilitymade.com/product/primer-money/

Learn about alternative financing techniques, including crowdfunding.

Communication Strategies for Marketing

April 15 | $50 | Register: facilitymade.com/product/primer-communication/

Learn how to connect with your audience and employ creative, low-cost marketing solutions.