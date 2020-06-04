Learn how to reopen your business safely during free online training

As Washington state businesses prepare for reopening, navigating the health and safety precautions to protect employees and customers can be daunting. Join the Washington Small Business Development Center for a free online training Friday, June 5 and learn about employer COVID-19 safety requirements, employer and employee rights and obligations, potential consequences and resources to assist small businesses preparing to reopen safely.

The training, “Business Recovery Safe Reopening,” will run from 1-2 p.m. June 5. It is presented by John McFadden, consultation manager for state Labor & Industries Division of Occupational Safety & Health (DOSH).

Learn more at this link.