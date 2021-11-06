Learn how to prepare for disasters in free online class Nov. 10

Learn how to prepare and care for your family during a disaster in a free online class being presented by South County Fire on Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 6-7 p.m.

Topics covered in this class include:

Preparing for winter weather.

How to build a preparedness kit for your family.

Basic steps to creating a family disaster plan.

Shutting off utilities.

Disaster first aid basics.

Register in advance at www.southsnofire.org/prepare.

South County Fire also offers free online classes on ACT first aid, child safety and CPR, child car seats, aging in place and home fire safety. Learn more at www.southsnofire.org/classes.

Classes are presented using Zoom. New users can contact South County Fire Outreach for assistance by calling 425-320-5800 or emailing outreach@southsnofire.org.

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services to more than 250,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, and unincorporated south Snohomish County.