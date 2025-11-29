Learn how to make your own game through Sno-Isle Libraries Dec. 2

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Sno-Isle Libraries is sponsoring an online “Make Your Own Game” event from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Join artists from Green Art Labs in inventing and making a game you can play and add to for years to come. Participants will use reusable materials that you have at home such as shallow boxes, cardboard, papers, plastic caps, paint sticks and markers. Make the board, the game pieces, cards/dice/way to move, and the rules. Get started on it during the event and then continue the project on your own.

Registration is required to receive a reminder email with the Zoom link 24 hours before the event begins. If you register less than 24 hours before the event, your confirmation email will include the Zoom link.

Learn more and register here.