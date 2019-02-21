Learn how to help during a disaster: Classes start March 11

Learn how to help during a disaster in Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) classes offered by South County Fire this spring.

Following a major disaster, firefighters and other first responders may not be able to meet the heavy demand for their services. People will have to rely on each other to meet many lifesaving and life-sustaining needs. CERT members learn basic disaster preparedness skills so they can assist others during a disaster. Training includes basic disaster first aid, search and rescue operations, extinguishing small fires and understanding psychological effect of disasters.

Classes meet every Monday and Thursday, March 11-April 18, 6-10 p.m., at South County Fire Headquarters, 12425 Meridian Ave. S, Everett.

Cost is $40. Participants receive a course manual as well as a CERT backpack containing basic safety equipment. Learn more and register in advance online at www.southsnofire.org/CERT.

South County Fire is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in Snohomish County, serving more than 250,000 residents in unincorporated communities and the cities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.