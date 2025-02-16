Learn how to build a box fan filter during March 3 library event

Learn how to make an affordable and effective box fan filter to improve air quality in your home during a class from 6-7 p.m. Monday, March 3 at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

Using simple materials like a box fan and furnace filter, you can create your own air filtration system to keep your family safe during smoky seasons.

This hands-on educational series, “Prepared for Tomorrow: Strategies for Community Emergency Preparedness” with the Snohomish County Health Department, aims to help Snohomish County residents prepare for emergencies. Each interactive session will feature expert presentations, engaging activities, and practical takeaways, empowering participants to enhance community safety and resilience.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To request a sign language interpreter, complete the online form or contact the Mountlake Terrace Library at least two weeks before the event.

Interpreters will be provided based on availability.

The same presentation is scheduled for the Lynnwood Library from 6-7 pm. Wednesday, March 26. Learn more here.